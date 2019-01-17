Man facing arson charges connected to Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire granted bail

A Shuswap man facing charges in relation to a bizarre crash and fire at a Salmon Arm 7-Eleven has been released on bail.

Kenneth Laforge was granted bail by a judge on Wednesday.

He was released on 23 conditions, including requirements that he not go to the 7-Eleven in Salmon Arm or possess drugs or alcohol.

The Shuswap man in his late thirties is facing three charges in connection to the August, 2018 fire, when a motorist allegedly drove a vehicle into the Salmon Arm 7-Eleven, put gas on the vehicle and the store and lit a fire.

A psychiatric assessment, discussed at a previous court date, suggested crystal meth may have been involved in the incident.

The case is back in court on January 29 for an arraignment hearing.

The 7-Eleven remains closed.

Laforge is charged with mischief under $5,000, arson related to inhabited property and arson damaging property.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.