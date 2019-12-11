Sid for the kids: Crosby donates hockey equipment to under-represented N.S. communities

Send this page to someone via email

Sidney Crosby is joining forces with CCM Hockey to provide 87 sets of hockey equipment to participants in three Hockey Nova Scotia programs for communities that are under-represented in the game.

According to a news release from Hockey Nova Scotia, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain and Cole Harbour, N.S., native surprised eight participants from the three programs with their new hockey equipment via video Monday afternoon.

Sidney Crosby surprises eight participants from the three programs with new hockey equipment on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. David Chan

He also announced his commitment to fulfilling the donation of the 87 sets in the new year

“I wanted to be sure they had the best experience learning the game,” Crosby said in the release. “Having the right equipment is the first step to getting started.” Tweet This

Crosby’s parents Trina and Troy were on-hand on Monday to help hand out the new equipment Hockey Nova Scotia

According to Hockey Nova Scotia, the three programs that will benefit from Crosby’s donation are the Hockey Nova Scotia Black Youth Ice Hockey Program, the Hockey Nova Scotia Indigenous Female Hockey Academy, and the Hockey Nova Scotia–ISANS New Canadians Hockey Program.

“We are beyond proud to partner with Sidney Crosby and Hockey Nova Scotia on helping to give more players the opportunity to experience hockey,” stated Caroline Losson, chief marketing officer at CCM Hockey.

“We are committed to growing the game and hope that these players will grow to love the game as much as Sidney does.” Tweet This

The goal of the three Hockey Nova Scotia programs that will benefit from the donation is to introduce the sport to populations that are under-represented in the province’s rinks.

In the release, Hockey Nova Scotia executive director Amy Walsh said the organization is “so grateful … for this very generous donation.”

“We know it will go a long way in helping these children fall in love with our game,” Walsh stated.

This isn’t the first time Crosby has given back to the Nova Scotia sporting community. In July 2018, the 32-year-old donated $50,000 to Special Olympics Canada ahead of the beginning of the Summer Games in Antigonish.

He donated another $50,000 in 2017 to KidSport Nova Scotia to help get more kids off the sidelines and into the game.

In 2015, Crosby and fellow Cole Harbour native Nathan MacKinnon donated their 2015 IIHF World Championship earnings to the Cole Harbour Hockey Association.

Last year, Crosby was named the top Nova Scotia athlete of all time.