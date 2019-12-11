Menu

Crime

Over 100 grams of crack cocaine seized in Halifax, man charged: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 1:36 pm
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018. .
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018. . Lee Brown/The Canadian Press

A 36-year-old man is facing drug and weapons charges after police say they seized over 100 grams of crack cocaine from a home in central Halifax Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say the search of a home in the 6200 block of North Street occurred at around 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Fatal crash shuts down section of Highway 103 in Lakeside: police

Police say during the search, they seized 105 grams of crack cocaine along with a quantity of powdered cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs.

Investigators also seized a knife and brass knuckles, according to police.

Jason John Carman has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2 paramedics assaulted while responding to call in Halifax, police say

He’s scheduled to face the charges in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday.

