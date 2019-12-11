Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 paramedics assaulted while responding to call in Halifax, police say

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 12:40 pm
Paramedics are seen at the Dartmouth General Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S. on July 4, 2013.
Paramedics are seen at the Dartmouth General Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S. on July 4, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Two paramedics were assaulted while responding to a call in Halifax Monday morning, according to police.

In an emailed statement, Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said the paramedics were responding to a call in the 100 block of Solutions Drive at around 9:30 a.m.

MacLeod said a 54-year-old Halifax man has been charged after allegedly “assaulting (two) paramedics who were in the course of their duties.”

He’s scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

READ MORE: Serious crash shuts down section of Highway 103 in Lakeside: police

In a social media statement, International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 727 president Michael Nickerson said the paramedics were not seriously injured.

“This shows some of the dangers our members face on a daily basis while providing the best pre-hospital care to Nova Scotians,” the statement from Nickerson reads.

Story continues below advertisement

“We support our members and their families in any way possible. We do not condone and will not accept this type of behavior towards our members.

IUOE Local 727 represents paramedics and LifeFlight RNs. Nickerson said the union would not be commenting past the social media statement.

The identity of the suspect or the nature of the initial call was not released.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceHalifaxAssaultHalifax Regional Policehalifax policeParamedicsInternational Union of Operating EngineersIUOE Local 727John MacLeodConst. John MacLeodMichael NickersonHalifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeodparamedics assaultedSolutions Drive
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.