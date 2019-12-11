2 paramedics assaulted while responding to call in Halifax, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two paramedics were assaulted while responding to a call in Halifax Monday morning, according to police.

In an emailed statement, Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said the paramedics were responding to a call in the 100 block of Solutions Drive at around 9:30 a.m.

MacLeod said a 54-year-old Halifax man has been charged after allegedly “assaulting (two) paramedics who were in the course of their duties.”

He’s scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

READ MORE: Serious crash shuts down section of Highway 103 in Lakeside: police

In a social media statement, International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 727 president Michael Nickerson said the paramedics were not seriously injured.

“This shows some of the dangers our members face on a daily basis while providing the best pre-hospital care to Nova Scotians,” the statement from Nickerson reads.

Story continues below advertisement

“We support our members and their families in any way possible. We do not condone and will not accept this type of behavior towards our members.

Today, we learned about an incident that occurred yesterday morning where two of our members were assaulted. We are thankful that our members were not seriously injured. This is just an example of the dangers paramedics face on a daily basis and it is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/bNcSGvqHbb — IUOE Local 727 (@IUOEnsparamedic) December 10, 2019

IUOE Local 727 represents paramedics and LifeFlight RNs. Nickerson said the union would not be commenting past the social media statement.

The identity of the suspect or the nature of the initial call was not released.