Sports

Medicine Hat Tigers trounce Saskatoon Blades

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 8:04 am
WATCH: Medicine Hat Tigers down the Saskatoon Blades 11-3 in WHL action on Dec. 10, 2019.

A five-goal outburst in the first period was enough for the Medicine Hat Tigers as they beat the Saskatoon Blades 11-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Cyle McNabb had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Tigers.

Lukas Svejkovsky and Bryan Lockner each had two goals, and James Hamblin had five assists in the win.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets extend win streak on prairie road trip

Daniel Baker, Elijah Brown, Brett Kemp and Ryan Chyzowski rounded out the scoring for Medicine Hat (21-8-1).

Chase Wouters had a pair of goals in a losing cause. Jayden Wiens also scored for Saskatoon (14-14-3).

READ MORE: Swift Current Broncos release head athletic trainer for ‘threatening’ behaviour

Garin Bjorklund made 20 saves to pick up the win.

Nolan Maier was chased from the net following the first period after giving up five goals on 12 shots. Koen MacInnes stopped 20 of the 26 shots he faced in relief.

The Blades are back in action on Friday when they take on the Kamloops Blazers.

