SC Broncos release head athletic trainer for ‘threatening’ behaviour

The Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League (WHL) have let go their head athletic trainer and equipment manager due to “unprofessional” and “threatening” behaviour.

Jamie LeBlanc, who spent nine seasons in that role, was released on Monday.

Please refer to the attached message from the Swift Current Broncos Hockey Club pic.twitter.com/T8ELV84mCY — Swift Current Broncos (@SCBroncos) December 2, 2019

The news came through a statement released by the Broncos.

“The decision was made following revelations of a recent pattern of demeaning and derogatory comments, threatening behaviour and unprofessional conduct that is inconsistent with the values of the Swift Current Broncos organization and the Western Hockey League,” the statement read.

“We are a premiere franchise strongly committed to the dignity, respect and safety of our players, employees and community partners.”

LeBlanc, known as “Butter,” began working with the Broncos in 2001 as a trainer. After some time away from the team in 2005, he returned to the club in 2009.

The Saint John, N.B., native worked as an equipment manager for Team Canada at the 2012 World U-18 Championship in the Czech Republic.

He was also a part of the training staff for Team WHL at the 2011 Subway Super Series and for Team West at the 2005 and 2009 World U-17 Hockey Challenge – along with Western Canada’s U-16 Challenge Cup in 2009.

The team said they are looking to fill the job as soon as possible.