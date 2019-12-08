Kelowna Rockets extend win streak on prairie road trip

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Rockets extended their winning streak to three games with a 4-3 shootout victory over the Saskatoon Blades in WHL action Saturday night.

Fittingly, it was Saskatchewan-born Ethan Ernst who got the Rocket’s shootout goal in front of the Saskatoon crowd to earn Kelowna the victory.

In regulation it was a tight back-and-forth contest.

The Rocket’s Michael Farren, who spent several seasons with the Blades, opened the scoring early in the second period getting a point against his former team.

However, the Blades quickly responded by putting the puck into the net twice.

Kelowna wasn’t down a point for long, as top-scorer Nolan Foot put up a point, only to have the Blades snatch the lead back four minutes later.

The third period was scoreless until the final three minutes when Rocket’s rookie Trevor Wong tied the game up, setting the stage for the Rockets’ eventual shoot-out victory.

The Rockets will now continue their prairie road trip by heading to Brandon, Man. to take on the Wheat Kings on Tuesday.

The team doesn’t return home until mid-December. They’ll match-up against Vancouver at Prospera Place on Dec. 18.