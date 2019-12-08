Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Kelowna Rockets extend win streak on prairie road trip

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted December 8, 2019 1:33 pm
Kelowna Rockets beat Saskatoon Blades in shootout
WATCH: A former Saskatoon Blade scored on his old team to help the Kelowna Rockets beat Saskatoon 4-3, in WHL action. Travis Lowe has the game highlights.

The Kelowna Rockets extended their winning streak to three games with a 4-3 shootout victory over the Saskatoon Blades in WHL action Saturday night.

Fittingly, it was Saskatchewan-born Ethan Ernst who got the Rocket’s shootout goal in front of the Saskatoon crowd to earn Kelowna the victory.

READ MORE: WHL Roundup: Saturday, December 7, 2019

In regulation it was a tight back-and-forth contest.

The Rocket’s Michael Farren, who spent several seasons with the Blades, opened the scoring early in the second period getting a point against his former team.

However, the Blades quickly responded by putting the puck into the net twice.

Rockets move Mattson welcome Wedman
Rockets move Mattson welcome Wedman

Kelowna wasn’t down a point for long, as top-scorer Nolan Foot put up a point, only to have the Blades snatch the lead back four minutes later.

Story continues below advertisement

The third period was scoreless until the final three minutes when Rocket’s rookie Trevor Wong tied the game up, setting the stage for the Rockets’ eventual shoot-out victory.

The Rockets will now continue their prairie road trip by heading to Brandon, Man. to take on the Wheat Kings on Tuesday.

The team doesn’t return home until mid-December. They’ll match-up against Vancouver at Prospera Place on Dec. 18.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeyWHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsWestern Hockey LeagueShootoutWHL HighlightsRockets HighlightsKelowna Saskatoon ScoreRockets Blades HighlightsThe Rockets Report
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.