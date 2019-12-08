Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Saturday, December 7, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2019 4:02 am

EDMONTON – Jett Woo scored his fourth goal of the season just 2:30 into overtime to lift the Calgary Hitmen past the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

Riley Stotts and Mark Kastelic recorded the other goals for the Hitmen (15-8-4).

Ethan McIndoe and Josh Williams replied for the Oil Kings (19-6-7), who lost for the first time in five games.

Calgary’s Jack McNaughton made 19 saves to move one save ahead of Gerry Festa for 12th place on the club’s all-time regular season saves list with 1,497.

Edmonton’s Sebastian Cossa turned 34-of-37 shots in defeat.

The Oil Kings and the Hitmen both went 1 for 3 on the power play.

Story continues below advertisement

SILVERTIPS 5 TIGERS 0

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Dustin Wolf posted a 41-save shutout, while Jake Christiansen scored twice to give Everett (20-6-1) its first win in Medicine Hat (20-8-1) since Nov. 22, 2013.

RAIDERS 5 WARRIORS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Michael Horon had a pair of first-period goals and Carter Serhyenko turned aside 28-of-29 shots to lift Prince Albert (19-6-4) past Moose Jaw (9-16-1), which has now lost nine games in a row.

WINTERHAWKS 3 COUGARS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Joel Hofer made 25 saves for his fifth shutout of the season as Portland (19-6-3) improved to a perfect 3-0-0 against Prince George (6-19-3) this season.

PATS 3 REBELS 2

REGINA — Ty Kolle and Austin Pratt each recorded their 11th goal of the season, while Max Paddock turned aside 26-of-28 shots to help Regina (7-17-3) eke out a victory over Red Deer (10-16-3)

CHIEFS 4 AMERICANS 3

Story continues below advertisement

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eli Zummack and Luke Toporowski scored the only two goals of the third period to help Spokane (15-9-3) overcome Tri-City (12-10-3) and Beck Warm’s 46-save performance.

ROCKETS 4 BLADES 3 (SO)

SASKATOON, Sask. — Ethan Ernst scored the only goal in the shootout, while Nolan added a goal and an assist to lift Kelowna (16-8-3) past Saskatoon (14-13-3) for its seventh win in eight games.

HURRICANES 5 BRONCOS 3

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. —Dylan Cozens recorded a goal and two assists to help Lethbridge (18-9-5) snap a four-game losing streak with a win over Swift Current (6-19-3).

ROYALS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 1

VICTORIA — Brandon Cutler scored a pair of goals in his 200th career game, while Shane Farkas won his seventh straight start to give Victoria (15-9-2) a victory against Seattle (9-15-3).

ICE 5 BLAZERS 4 (OT)

WINNIPEG — Michal Teply buried his 13th of the season 1:12 into overtime to stun Kamloops (18-9-2) and extend Winnipeg’s (17-11-1) home-winning streak to seven games.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosCalgary HitmenBrandon Wheat KingsMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsKamloops BlazersRed Deer RebelsMedicine Hat TigersKootenay IceVictoria RoyalsPortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.