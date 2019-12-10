‘Wing in the New Year’: Free bus service aims to prevent impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

SGI and the City of Regina are teaming up to prevent impaired driving on New Year’s Eve.

Regina transit and paratransit will offer free bus service from 7 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1 – part of the Wing in the New Year campaign.

“There is simply no excuse for getting behind the wheel after drinking when the city offers free bus service,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

“The city is very happy to participate in this program … and we encourage you to bring in 2020 in a safe and responsible way.”

SGI said it’s a great opportunity for people to celebrate without worrying about how to make it home.

“We want everyone to enjoy their New Year’s Eve, but we also want everyone to make it home safe,” said Minister Responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave.

“While you’re planning your festivities, also plan ahead for a safe ride home. SGI is proud to sponsor ‘Wing in the New Year’ as another great option.”

The program is in its 32nd year. Wing in the New Year also runs in Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert.