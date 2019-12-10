Menu

Crime

RCMP raids net largest meth bust in Manitoba history, Calgary Hells Angels member arrested

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 5:11 pm
Just some of the drugs and money found during a significant raid by Manitoba RCMP in early December.
Just some of the drugs and money found during a significant raid by Manitoba RCMP in early December. Brittany Greenslade/Global News

A raid that took place last week netted the largest amount of meth seized in Manitoba history, RCMP say.

Global News learned of an RCMP raid at a home in the 400 block of Centennial Street in River Heights and went to the scene Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Hells Angel arrested, likely Manitoba’s biggest seizure of meth made in raids, say RCMP

RCMP confirmed that raid and another on Aubin Drive in Royalwood and on the corner of Brambleberry Place and Templeton Avenue in Garden City were part of a federal operation, but would only say more information would be available in the coming days.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, police said they executed a total of nine raids Wednesday: seven in Winnipeg, one in St. Laurent, and one in Calgary.

On Tuesday, RCMP confirmed it was the largest meth bust in the province’s history.

Alberta RCMP also arrested a full patch member of the Hells Angels as part of the raid, said RCMP.

READ MORE: Third suspect turns himself in to Winnipeg cops in Hells Angels confrontation at Corydon bar

The Hells Angels, local street gangs and Asian organized crime were all involved in the network, said RCMP Supt. Lisa Moreland.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said it’s a change to see groups working together.

Story continues below advertisement
Crime groups working together, says RCMP’s Jane MacLatchy
Crime groups working together, says RCMP’s Jane MacLatchy
Calgary crimewinnipegManitobaAlberta RCMPManitoba RCMPWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceMethamphetamineManitoba crimelargest meth raid in manitoba historymeth raid
