RCMP raids net largest meth bust in Manitoba history, Calgary Hells Angels member arrested

A raid that took place last week netted the largest amount of meth seized in Manitoba history, RCMP say.

Global News learned of an RCMP raid at a home in the 400 block of Centennial Street in River Heights and went to the scene Wednesday morning.

RCMP confirmed that raid and another on Aubin Drive in Royalwood and on the corner of Brambleberry Place and Templeton Avenue in Garden City were part of a federal operation, but would only say more information would be available in the coming days.

Early on Dec 4, 2019, as part of PROJECT DECLASS, over 150 RCMP officers gathered in Winnipeg & St. Laurent to execute search warrants at 8 different residences, while other #rcmpmb, @RCMPAlberta & @CalgaryPolice executed another search warrant & arrest in Calgary. pic.twitter.com/IcalX2jkLd — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 10, 2019

On Thursday, police said they executed a total of nine raids Wednesday: seven in Winnipeg, one in St. Laurent, and one in Calgary.

On Tuesday, RCMP confirmed it was the largest meth bust in the province’s history.

More than 150 RCMP officers were involved in the December 4th raids. In total 22 kilos of meth, 43 kilos of cocaine and 5 vehicles seized. Street value of the drugs is $6.5 million — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) December 10, 2019

Alberta RCMP also arrested a full patch member of the Hells Angels as part of the raid, said RCMP.

The Hells Angels, local street gangs and Asian organized crime were all involved in the network, said RCMP Supt. Lisa Moreland.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said it’s a change to see groups working together.

0:18 Crime groups working together, says RCMP’s Jane MacLatchy Crime groups working together, says RCMP’s Jane MacLatchy