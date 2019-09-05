Third suspect turns himself in to Winnipeg cops in Hells Angels confrontation at Corydon bar

A Winnipeg man affiliated with the Hells Angels turned himself into police on Wednesday in connection with a confrontation at a Corydon Avenue bar earlier this summer.

On July 13, officers were called about an armed man at an establishment in the 700 block of Corydon Ave.

Police said their investigation discovered that a man was confronted by a group of Hells Angels and assaulted when he pulled out a gun and threatened the gang members.

Everyone involved fled before cops arrived.

Later that month, the organized crime unit raided a house on Clifton Street and seized thousands of dollars in cash, weapons and illegal drugs.

Two people were arrested July 24, and while police had identified the suspect of the initial assault – who they described as a full-patch Hells Angels member – he was still at large at the time of the arrests.

The 38-year-old finally turned himself in yesterday, police said.

Travis Timothy Pallister was detained in custody and faces assault charges.

