Winnipeg cops investigating gunshots on Corydon Avenue

Winnipeg police are investigating a report of gunshots Sunday night at the Crescentwood site of Corydon Community Centre.

No injuries have been reported, but police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred yesterday evening at a community centre in the 1100 block of Corydon Avenue. No injuries have been reported at this time. Media Release: https://t.co/fNJobCTmxc — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 8, 2019

WATCH: Shots fired in St. John’s neighbourhood