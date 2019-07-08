Winnipeg cops investigating gunshots on Corydon Avenue
Winnipeg police are investigating a report of gunshots Sunday night at the Crescentwood site of Corydon Community Centre.
No injuries have been reported, but police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
