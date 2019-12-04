Menu

Crime

RCMP raid homes in Winnipeg, Interlake as part of organized crime sting

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 1:11 pm
RCMP on the scene on Centennial Avenue Wednesday morning.
RCMP on the scene on Centennial Avenue Wednesday morning. Elisha Dacey/Global News

RCMP raided homes in Winnipeg and the Interlake Wednesday as part of what it calls an “organized crime investigation.”

Global News learned of an RCMP raid at a home in the 400 block of Centennial Avenue in River Heights and went to the scene Wednesday morning.

While RCMP on scene officers wouldn’t give out any details of their investigation, reporters noticed the front door of the home appeared to have been forcibly opened.

Story continues below advertisement

680 CJOB also received reports of an RCMP presence on Aubin Drive in Royalwood and on the corner of Brambleberry Place and Templeton Avenue in Garden City.

RCMP confirmed the above addresses as being part of the federal raid. Spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said more information would be available “in the coming days.”

