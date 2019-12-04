RCMP raid homes in Winnipeg, Interlake as part of organized crime sting

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP raided homes in Winnipeg and the Interlake Wednesday as part of what it calls an “organized crime investigation.”

Global News learned of an RCMP raid at a home in the 400 block of Centennial Avenue in River Heights and went to the scene Wednesday morning.

While RCMP on scene officers wouldn’t give out any details of their investigation, reporters noticed the front door of the home appeared to have been forcibly opened.

Early this morning, Federal RCMP officers & a number of specialized units, executed search warrants at locations across Winnipeg & the Interlake as part of an organized crime investigation. More details on the arrests, charges & seizures to be released when available. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/IHHW3zFPUa — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 4, 2019

680 CJOB also received reports of an RCMP presence on Aubin Drive in Royalwood and on the corner of Brambleberry Place and Templeton Avenue in Garden City.

RCMP confirmed the above addresses as being part of the federal raid. Spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said more information would be available “in the coming days.”