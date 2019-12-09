Strathcona County set to release report on response to 2018 parkade explosions

Send this page to someone via email

A report on how Strathcona County handled its response to a pair of explosions in the library parkade last year will be released Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man, 21, dead after blast led police to car packed with explosives in Sherwood Park

The report, by an independent consultant, will summarize the county’s actions after the Nov. 6, 2018 incident until the facility returned to full operations on May 8, 2019. It will include findings and recommendations.

RCMP say the first explosion happened at around 6:30 p.m. and the second — which was not deliberately set but rather triggered by the first — took place around 8:15 p.m.

Police concluded the first blast was deliberately triggered by Kane Kosolowsky, 21, before he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It forced the evacuation of hundreds of people in and around the county hall and shut down parts of the community complex for months.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: RCMP confirm Tannerite was used in Strathcona County explosions; motive unclear

RCMP announced in September that the motive for the explosion remains unclear.

In April, a Global News investigation uncovered internal emails showing arguments over the release of information to the public and an attempt by the county to control posts on a local Facebook page.

READ MORE: Global News Investigates: Emails reveal attempt to control social media posts after Strathcona County explosions

The emails show the mayor repeatedly asking for a statement to be released. However, one would not be for several hours. The county’s first statement to the public came approximately six hours after the first explosion.

READ MORE: Global News Investigates: Concerns over emergency preparedness, leadership after Strathcona County explosions

A description posted online of the report coming Tuesday says it will provide key learnings that “can be drawn upon for improvements to Strathcona County’s emergency management system.”

Administration has already reviewed the recommendations, which “can constructively form the basis of a multi-year improvement plan.”

READ MORE: Sherwood Park explosions caused $14M in damage

The report will be distributed at the council meeting and will be available online at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

It will be presented by Barry Huybens, managing director, and Ed Marchak, consultant, of iStrategic Advisors Inc.