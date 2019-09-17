RCMP to give update on Strathcona County explosions

RCMP in Strathcona County will provide an update Tuesday afternoon on a series of explosions in a public parkade last November.

Two explosions on Nov. 6, 2018 left one man dead and caused $14 million in damage to the community centre.

READ MORE: Few details released as ‘fluid investigation’ at Sherwood Park community centre continues

The first explosion happened around 6:30 p.m in the Strathcona County Community Centre’s parkade. Police found 21-year-old Kane Kosolowsky seriously injured after that explosion, and he was transported to hospital where he later died.

RCMP said Kosolowsky purposely caused the explosion, and then shot himself when he returned back to his vehicle.

A second explosion, believed to be triggered by the first, occurred in the parkade that night around 8:15 p.m.

A recent Global News investigation found that the response from Strathcona County was a “communications fail” after it delayed giving any updates to the public as the incident unfolded.

