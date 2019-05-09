Strathcona County mayor responds to Global News investigation into communications after parkade explosions

Mayor Rod Frank is acknowledging there may be room for improvement in Strathcona County’s communications strategy after a Global News investigation revealed delays and indecision in the county’s response to a pair of explosions.

In a statement released late Thursday afternoon, Frank reiterated the county is reviewing its response to the November 2018 explosions at a public parkade, from its handling of recovery services to information and communication.

The mayor had previously said the county’s communications strategy is “continually updated,” but needed no changes after the incident.

Frank also previously told Global News he would have done nothing differently that night and stands by the county’s actions.

“As part of the after-action report, we will take a good hard look at all of our interactions, with a lens of what we can do better,” Frank said in the statement.

“I fully expect this report to highlight areas for improvement.”

Frank further said the county has already learned from the incident, including “role clarity with the RCMP for public communication.”

He commended the community for its resiliency during and after the explosions.

Frank and the county weathered intense criticism from residents about the lack of information after the explosions, which RCMP say were deliberately set by 21-year-old Kane Kosolowsky. He then died from a self-inflicted gunshot and his motive remains unclear.

A statement from the county was not released until approximately six hours after the first explosion; subsequent media appearances by the mayor did little to reassure residents, who were told to stop speculating about what had happened.

Internal emails obtained by Global News through a Freedom of Information request revealed there were arguments between county staff over how and when to release information about the explosions and attempts to censor what was posted on local Facebook groups.

Frank said Thursday the review will be conducted by an external consultant and recommendations will be presented to council by the end of the year.