Kelowna off-leash dog beach made permanent following city council decision

The beach access located at 117 Lake Avenue is now a permanent off-leash dog beach.

Kelowna city council has approved the decision after reviewing the results of a two-year trial.

Following the trial, it was determined that the site could continue as an off-leash beach.

The results of the trial included public feedback, water quality testing, dog control and community policing.

The results were positive for continued use of the beach for dogs, the city says.

Due to public feedback received, the city says improvements to the dog beach will be made by spring 2020, including better fencing, improved signage and the addition of a dog-bag dispenser.

The beach joins a number of other off-leash beaches in Kelown,a such as:

Cedar Creek Park (5200 Lakeshore Road);

Poplar Point Drive beach access, located near the entrance to Knox Mountain Park;

Downtown Sails on Bernard Avenue as a cooling-off beach with designated off-leash hours.