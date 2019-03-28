Construction closes interim dog park at Rowcliffe Park in Kelowna

Construction has resumed again at Rowcliffe Park in Kelowna.

As such, the temporary dog park located next to Richter Street has been closed. The opening of the new dog park, to be located along Rowcliffe Avenue, is expected to open in late May.

During this construction period, the city is asking residents to not enter the site.

In the interim, the city says dog owners can visit kelowna.ca/parks to see a list of 12 off-leash parks and beaches in Kelowna, including:

Knox Mountain Dog Park at 450 Knox Mountain Drive;

Mission Recreation Park at 4105 Gordon Drive;

Enterprise Park at 2500 Enterprise Way;

North Glenmore Dog Park at 2150 Glenmore Road North.

According to the city, Rowcliffe Park is a large, community park being constructed in three phases. The first completed phase includes an accessible playground, sidewalks, stairs and landscaping. The second phase, which has an estimated cost of $1.4 million, will include a community garden, open grass field, additional walkways and a redeveloped off-leash dog park.

The second phase is expected to be completed this spring.