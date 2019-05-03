Rescue group brings 68 dogs to Kelowna for adoption event

They are dogs that have been rescued from California, China and Taiwan and have now made their way to the Okanagan to find their forever homes.

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is in Kelowna with 68 dogs ready for adoption.

“We’re doing an adoption event at the PetSmart in Kelowna,” society president Leslie Fee said. “This is a very big event.”

Once a year, Fee and a bus-load of rescued dogs come to the Okanagan.

With anticipation growing since the event was announced several weeks ago, about 20 adoptions have already been approved, according to Fee.

The group has recruited 130 volunteers to help care for and adopt out the dogs over the weekend.

“We do have a lengthy process: We do an application, we do a reference check, we have a little chat with you in the store. If we feel it’s a good match for one of our dogs we will send a home-checker out to your home in this immediate area over the weekend,” Fee said. “We have about 12 home-checkers here ready to go.”

While the processes are in place to adopt out dogs this weekend in Kelowna, Fee said there is no rush to leave the animals behind.

“We’re not in any hurry. We don’t have to do it this weekend,” she said.

“You can apply at any time, embracesociety.ca. You can get approved in Kelowna and drive down to our rescue ranch. We’re just in the Lower Mainland and in Blaine, Washington.”