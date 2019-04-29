Suspect who allegedly left newborn kittens to die in Vancouver dumpster identified: B.C. SPCA
The B.C. SPCA says it has identified the person who allegedly left two newborn kittens to die in a Vancouver dumpster.
The incident happened on April 19, when the SPCA says a passerby heard the kittens making sounds from the bin in a secured parking lot at 1040 Pacific St.
The day-old cats were found in a plastic bag with “Love You” printed on it and rushed to an emergency clinic where they were treated for hypothermia and dehydration, the SPCA said.
The kittens did not survive.
Eileen Drever, B.C. SPCA senior officer of animal protection and stakeholder relations, said the organization will be recommending charges against the suspect to Crown counsel.
“It is heartbreaking to think that the two innocent little animals died needlessly,” said Drever.
“There is always support available from SPCA shelters and rescue groups — it is not acceptable to throw unwanted animals away like garbage.”
According to the SPCA, someone convicted of abandoning an animal could face a fine of up to $75,000 or up to two years in jail.
