‘Rescued’ puppies being returned to owner: B.C. SPCA

According to the B.C. SPCA, five puppies that were ‘rescued’ by firefighters from a farm near Lumby, B.C., are being returned to their owner.

The B.C. SPCA says it is in the process of reuniting five puppies with their owner after the dogs were ‘rescued’ by B.C. Wildfire Service firefighters in the North Okanagan during the weekend.

The Maremma puppies are 12 weeks old and belong to Heidi Lang, who owns a 640-acre, certified beef-and-sheep farm off Mabel Lake Road near Lumby.

READ MORE: B.C. firefighters save lost puppies

In a Facebook post, the crew said they found the lost puppies on the side of the road. They said they contacted local authorities and were told there were no houses or properties nearby, so the crew brought the puppies back with them.

In the Facebook post, B.C. Wildfire Service said “While heading back from working on a fire in the Monashee Complex in the Kamloops Fire Centre, this Initial Attack Crew found a group of lost puppies on the side of the road. After contacting local authorities, and determining that there were no houses or properties nearby that the dogs could have wandered from, the crew decided to bring the pups back with them. They are now being well fed and cared for, and the SPCA has been contacted.”

Four firefighters hold five puppies near Mabel Lake in the North Okanagan on Saturday.

According to the owner of the puppies, Heidi Lang, the dogs weren’t lost, but were simply wandering the property and near a road. She says the puppies were approximately 500 metres from her home,

The five puppies that were reportedly rescued by firefighters on Saturday evening are approximately 12 weeks old.

