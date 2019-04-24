Canada
April 24, 2019 1:32 pm
Updated: April 24, 2019 1:38 pm

B.C. SPCA investigating after deaths of newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

By News Anchor  Global News

The B.C. SPCA has launched an investigation after two kittens were found abandoned in a dumpster in Vancouver.

The B.C. SPCA is asking for public help in finding the person who stuffed two newborn kittens inside a plastic bag and threw it into a Vancouver dumpster last week.

The SPCA says on April 19, a passerby heard sounds coming from a dumpster inside a secured parking lot at 1040 Pacific St.

The day-old kittens were rushed to an emergency clinic suffering from hypothermia and dehydration but did not survive.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking case where two innocent animals were thrown out like trash to die,” SPCA senior protection officer Eileen Drever said.

She says there is always support available and adds: “Animals are not disposable, and there is no reason to cause an animal to suffer and die in such an unnecessary and inhumane way.”

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call the B.C. SPCA’s toll-free hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

