Busload of rescue dogs heading to Okanagan for adoption in May

Approximately 40 dogs that have been rescued will be available for adoption in Kelowna in early May.

The Embrace a Discarded Animal Society (EDAS) says that for the second year in a row, it will be hauling a busload of adoptable dogs to Kelowna.

Society president Leslie Fee says 42 dogs were adopted by Okanagan residents in 2018, noting that there were around 150 applicants.

“We have rescue partners all over the world,” Fee told Global News. “When someone says they need us, we try to take as many dogs and we home them as we can. The dogs that are coming to Kelowna might be from Taiwan, Beijing, the United States and Canada.”

EDAS says it has been involved in the rescue, transport and rehoming of small- and medium-breed dogs since 2012.

The Kelowna adoption event will take place May 3-5 at the PetSmart at 2024 Harvey Ave. Fee says prospective adoptees can fill out a form on the society’s website prior to the event or at the store during the event.

“We encourage everyone to come out to the event and meet our gorgeous dogs,” said Fee. “We will work with qualified applicants to match the right people with the right pet.”

For those who are hoping to adopt, Fee said select applicants will be interviewed and a home check will be done before potential pet owners are approved. Fee also said the event is mainly targeting Central Okanagan residents.

EDAS says it is also looking for volunteers to help care for dogs at the Kelowna event. Those interested in volunteering can complete a volunteer application on the society’s website.

EDAS says it also holds cat and dog adoption events throughout the Lower Mainland.