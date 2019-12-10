R. Donald Maracle, Chief of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, re-elected for another term

Send this page to someone via email

The votes are in and the Chief of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte band council has been re-elected.

Chief R. Donald Maracle easily won another term during the weekend vote. He secured more than double the votes of his nearest competitor, Stacia Loft, winning 650 to Loft’s 290.

Maracle says he’s ready for a new session when the new band council begins on Dec. 18, marking the start his 27th consecutive year as chief.

“I’m very happy that I received the high degree of support that I have received over the years. It’s not an easy job and we do the best that we can with the resources we have,” Maracle said.

“But resources are in very, very short supply to address the needs of First Nations communities, particularly in the area of capital. It’s very competitive, so if chiefs don’t do their lobby work, your community isn’t going to get funding.”

Chief Maracle says he and the band council still have to discuss what the priorities will be for the upcoming session, but noted he does have a wish list of his own.

“Revenue generation is certainly high on the list, our own revenue generation,” he said.

“Addressing the needs for housing, long-term care, safe drinking water, post secondary education, revitalization of the Mohawk language, protecting our traditional rights, advancing our land claims and settlements will be issues we’ll be working on.”

As for the rest of council. Josh Hill and Carl Maracle were re-elected.

Newcomers include Lynda Leween and Kelly Maracle.