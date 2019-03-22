Rally drawing attention to lack of safe drinking water in First Nations communities on World Water Day

A rally in London’s Victoria Park will mark World Water Day by raising awareness about the lack of unsafe drinking water in First Nation communities.

The Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians (AIAI) is organizing the event, and says anyone is welcome to participate in their stand against water commercialization. The rally will begin at the southwest corner of Victoria Park, near Clarence and Dufferin Streets at 11 a.m on Friday.

Several speakers are expected to attend, including AIA Grand Chief Joel Abram, AIAI Deputy Grand Chief Gord Peters, and the chiefs of Caldwell First Nation and Kettle and Stoney Point First Nation.

A drum group named Young Medicine will also be participating.

At around 12 p.m., organizers say they’ll be walking south on Richmond Street, turning westbound on Dundas Street, and heading towards Harris Park for a water prayer and ceremony.

Participants are urged to wear blue, as a symbol of water’s gift of life.

AIAI is a Political Territorial Organization, which represents Oneida Nation of the Thames, Batchewana First Nation, Caldwell First Nation, Delaware Nation, Hiawatha First Nation, Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte and the Wahta Mohawks.