Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Brandon police say drunk, would-be Santa busted for doling out stolen Christmas trees

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 12:00 pm
Updated December 9, 2019 12:04 pm
Christmas trees.
Christmas trees. Global News / File

An “extremely intoxicated” man in Brandon has earned himself a court date after police say he was caught with a shopping cart full of stolen Christmas trees Sunday night.

Police told 680 CJOB the would-be Santa Claus stole almost a dozen ornamental trees from the Superstore on Victoria Avenue and went for a walk, distributing the trees on random lawns in the area.

Officers were able to follow a trail of decorations and took the 33-year-old into custody, lodging him overnight at Brandon Correctional Centre.

READ MORE: Winnipeg city hall to go without Christmas tree thanks to storm cleanup

Brandon police Sgt. Kirby Sararas said when officers caught up to the man, he was too drunk to be released immediately.

“I have no idea what his motivation was – he obviously didn’t mean to keep the Christmas trees,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I really don’t know if he was trying to spread Christmas cheer, but the proper way to do that would obviously be to have purchased the Christmas trees and then distributed them, but that’s obviously not the case here.”

Tweet This

The man has been charged with theft under $5,000, and will be appearing in Brandon court Dec. 27.

Man caught stealing Christmas lights from homes in Charleswood
Man caught stealing Christmas lights from homes in Charleswood
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ManitobaBrandonMandrunkIntoxicatedchristmas tree theft
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.