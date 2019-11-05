Menu

Winnipeg city hall to go without Christmas tree thanks to storm cleanup

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 6:12 pm
Winnipeg city hall will be without a Christmas tree this holiday season.
Jeremy Desrochers / Global New

Winnipeg city hall isn’t getting spruced up for the holidays this Christmas.

The city said Tuesday there will not be a lit-up Christmas in front of City Hall this year.

The move comes as city crews continue to work to cleanup from the Thanksgiving weekend storm that left thousands of trees down or broken across Winnipeg.

READ MORE: October storm contributes to Winnipeg’s year-end deficit, now at $9.4 million

“With our crews and significant resources dedicated to storm-related tree debris cleanup … we will not be able to install and light up a large spruce tree for the holiday season at City Hall this year,” city spokesperson Ken Allen tells Global News.

Every year, the city chooses a tree donated by a resident as the centrepiece of their holiday display at the city offices on Main Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Allen said the city is looking at other options to mark the season this time around.

Christmas tree erected at Winnipeg City Hall
Christmas tree erected at Winnipeg City Hall
