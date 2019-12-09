Kitchener Rangers continue hot streak under Mike McKenzie

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers reeled in two more wins over the weekend to improve their winning streak since general manager Mike McKenzie took over behind the bench.

On Saturday, the Rangers were in Owen Sound, where they came away with a 3-2 shootout win over the Attack.

Declan McDonnell and Michael Vukojevic scored for Kitchener in regulation time, while Adam McMaster and Matthew Philip answered for Owen Sound.

Rangers star Riley Damiani was the lone skater to score during the shootout to hand Kitchener the win.

Jacob Ingham made an incredible 51 saves in recording the victory for the Rangers.

A night earlier, the Rangers pulled off a 6-4 victory when they played host to the Oshawa Generals at the Aud.

The Rangers got off to a fast start as Ryan Stepien, Jonathan Yantsis and Reid Valade all scored in the first 6:16.

That lead did not hold up, as Kyle MacLean scored twice and Nico Gross added another for the Generals. The score was tied heading into the second period.

Damiani and Yantsis were the lone goalscorers in the second period as the Rangers once again grabbed an advantage.

In the third period, William Ennis scored for the Generals with just over two minutes to play, but that was as close as the visitors got.

Greg Meireles scored an empty-netter with 19 seconds to play to seal the deal for Kitchener.

Lucas Pfeil made 33 saves between the pipes for Kitchener in the win.