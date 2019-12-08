Menu

Sports

OHL Roundup: Sunday, December 8, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2019 8:42 pm

ERIE, Pa. – Ryan Roth scored twice, including the winner, as the Sarnia Sting doubled the Erie Otters 6-3 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Nolan Burke, Eric Hjorth, Jamieson Rees and Justin Nolet also scored for the Sting (13-16-0).

Benjamin Gaudreau kicked out 44 shots for Sarnia.

Drew Hunter, Noah Sedore and Brendan Hoffmann supplied the offence for the Otters (11-10-8).

Daniel Murphy turned aside 19 shots for Erie.

The Sting were 1 for 2 with the man advantage and the Otters went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

GREYHOUNDS 6 STEELHEADS 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Rory Kerins struck twice, including the first-period winner, as Sault Ste. Marie topped the Steelheads.

Alex Johnston, Jaromir Pytlik, Joe Carroll and Tye Kartye rounded out the attack for the Greyhounds (13-15-2).

Keean Washkurak, Aidan Prueter and Thomas Harley scored for Mississauga (9-18-2).

FIREBIRDS 5 BATTALION 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Ty Dellandrea had a pair of goals as Flint flew past the Battalion.

Zacharie Giroux, Ethan Keppen and Jake Durham also scored for the Firebirds (18-11-0).

Brandon Coe scored twice for North Bay (5-23-0) and Luke Moncada added a single.

KNIGHTS 3 STORM 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Cole Tymkin’s goal at the 10:42 mark of the first period was the winner as the Knights downed the Storm.

Luke Evangelista and Alec Regula also scored for London (18-7-2).

Pavel Gogolev replied for Guelph (17-6-4).

WOLVES 5 COLTS 3

SUDBURY, Ont. — David Levin scored twice, including the winner, as the Wolves dispatched Barrie.

Isaak Phillips, Shane Bulitka and Quinton Byfield had the other goals for Sudbury (18-11-1).

Tyler Tucker had a pair of goals for the Colts (13-11-2) and Matej Pekar also scored.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
