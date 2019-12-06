Kitchener Rangers extend winning streak in Windsor

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers stretched their winning streak to four games with a victory in Windsor over the Spitfires.

The Rangers got off to a slow start as Will Cuylie and Connor Corcoran scored for the Spitfires to give the home side a 2-0 advantage.

Midway through the second period, Kitchener defenceman Axel Bergkvist scored his first OHL goal to cut the lead in half.

OHL Roundup: Thursday, December 5, 2019

Less than four minutes later, Liam Hawel scored to tie things up heading into the third period.

Jonathan Yantsis gave the Rangers their first lead at the 8:48 mark but that proved to be short-lived as less than a minute later Jean-Luc Foudy answered for Windsor.

Rangers rookie Francesco Pinelli gave the team the victory with his eighth of the season with less than five minutes to play.

Jacob Ingham made 23 saves to record the win for Kitchener.

The Rangers will not get a chance to celebrate for very long as they will be in action again at the Aud on Friday night for a visit from the Oshawa Generals.

On Saturday night, they will be on the road again in Owen Sound to face the Attack.