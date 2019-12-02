Guelph Storm point streak ends at 13 games with loss to Kitchener Rangers

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm‘s point streak came to an end on Sunday following a 2-1 loss to the Kitchener Rangers, who have been red hot since general manager Mike McKenzie took over behind the bench.

The Storm came into the game on a 12-0-1 run but were shutout until Michael Bianconi put one past Rangers netminder Jacob Ingham with only five seconds left in the game.

Reid Valade opened the scoring late in the first period for the Rangers and Michael Vukojevic doubled the lead on an empty netter late in the third period.

Nico Daws turned in another stellar performance by making 33 saves in the Storm net. Ingham made 21 saves to record the win.

It’s the Rangers third win in a row since McKenzie took over, which leaves them a record of 10-10-4.

They return to action on Thursday with a trip to Windsor to take on the Spitfires.

Guelph’s impressive run has launched them into third place in the OHL’s Western Conference with a record of 15-5-4.

They will hit the road to Saginaw on Wednesday to play a makeup game against the Spirit after a game last month was postponed due to an issue with the ice.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. and Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY.

