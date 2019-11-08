Guelph Storm game in Saginaw rescheduled after ice issue

Send this page to someone via email

The Saginaw Spirit say their game against the Guelph Storm that was postponed on Saturday has been rescheduled for Dec. 4.

The two teams were scheduled for a 7 p.m. puck drop, but there was an issue with the ice behind one of the nets.

Arena workers tried to make repairs, but the game was cancelled about an hour later.

The Spirit announced that the rescheduled game will be played on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m., which means an awkward road trip to Michigan for the Storm in the middle of the week.

Tickets sold for the Nov. 2 game will be honoured on Dec. 4, but the Spirit said they would exchange tickets if fans are unable to attend.

The Guelph Storm, who sit in seventh place in the Ontario Hockey League’s Western Conference, return to action on Friday night with a trip to Kitchener to play the Rangers.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and Larry Mellott will have the call on Global News Radio 1460 CJOY.

Saginaw Spirit, Guelph Storm announce rescheduled game to be played on December 4https://t.co/Y46aOKJzBA pic.twitter.com/KLjkjpvzJh — Saginaw Spirit (@SpiritHockey) November 7, 2019