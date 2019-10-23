Hillis’ shootout goal gives Guelph Storm 3-2 win over Otters

Send this page to someone via email

Cam Hillis scored the deciding goal in the shootout to give the Guelph Storm a 4-3 victory over the Erie Otters on Wednesday afternoon.

Cedric Ralph, Ty Collins and Andrei Bakanov scored in regulation for Guelph, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Until Wednesday’s matinee, the Storm were 0-3 on the season when playing past 60 minutes, having lost two games in the shootout and one in overtime.

Nico Daws made 45 saves for the Storm in the win.

Daniel D’Amato, Chad Yetman and Jack Duff scored for Erie and Aidan Campbell made 28 saves in the loss.

Guelph and Erie have already met three times in the young season, with Guelph now winners in the last two.

The Storm are back in action on Friday night at home when they welcome in the North Bay Battalion to the Sleeman Centre.

Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY at 7:30 p.m.

