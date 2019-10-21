Guelph Storm grab 3 points over 3-in-3 weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm are coming away from their first three-in-three series of the 2019-20 season with three points following a win and two losses over the weekend.

Team captain Cam Hillis scored a hat trick in the Storm’s 7-5 win over the Erie Otters on Friday night in front of the home crowd at the Sleeman Centre.

Pavel Gogolev had two goals and two assists in the win, while Matthew Papais and Ty Collins scored the other goals for Guelph.

Storm netminder Owen Bennett made 33 saves in his only start of the weekend.

The Storm kept up the scoring on Saturday against the Niagara IceDogs but ended up losing 5-4 in a shootout.

Cedric Ralph scored his first and second goals of the season, while Gogolev continued his impressive weekend by scoring twice.

But the goalscoring went cold in the shootout, as Niagara’s Ivan Lodnia was the only player to score after five misses between the two teams.

Nico Daws made 44 saves for the Storm.

Guelph finished the weekend with a 4-2 loss to the Sudbury Wolves at home on Sunday afternoon.

Jacob Roach and Eric Uba scored for the Storm, and Daws made 32 saves. Nolan Hutcheson scored the game winner for the Wolves.

The Storm sit in second-to-last place in the OHL’s western conference with nine points.

Guelph will play a matinee on Wednesday in Erie, with an 11 a.m. start against the Otters. Larry Mellott will have the call live on Global News Radio 1460 CJOY.

