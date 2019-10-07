Owen Bennett makes 25 saves as Guelph Storm beat Sarnia Sting 5-3

Send this page to someone via email

Owen Bennett made 25 saves and Keegan Stevenson picked up three points as the Guelph Storm beat the Sarnia Sting 5-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Pavel Gogolev scored the game-winner and added an assist while Luka Profaca picked up a pair of assists. Eric Uba, Danny Zhilkin and Daniil Chayka also scored for the Storm.

Sam Bitten, Ty Voit and Jacob Perreault scored for the Sting and Ethan Langevin made 30 saves in the loss in front of the home crowd.

Guelph jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but Sarnia managed to get it within one goal late in the second period and had momentum heading into the third.

But less than 30 seconds into the final frame, Gogalev jumped on a loose puck in front of the net and flipped it past Langevin to make it 4-2.

Sarnia would score a few minutes later, but Stevenson’s third goal of the year at 16:51 sealed the win for Storm.

With the win, the Storm’s record improved to 2-1-2 and they sit in second-to-last place in the OHL’s western conference, but only three points separate them from first place.

After five games, the Sting are still in search of their first win of the season.

The Storm return to action on Friday when they host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds at the Sleeman Centre.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY.