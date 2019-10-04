Guelph Storm add Corey Locke to coaching staff

Send this page to someone via email

A former Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year has been added to the Guelph Storm coaching staff.

Corey Locke has been named as a coaching assistant and is expected to be with the team when they host the Flint Firebirds on Friday night at the Sleeman Centre.

The Newmarket, Ont. native played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Ottawa 67’s and won the Red Tilson Trophy as the league’s most outstanding player two years in a row.

In 2003, he notched 151 points for the most in the CHL, which earned him player of the year honours.

“He was an exceptional player in the OHL and a decorated pro. He will be a tremendous asset both to our coaching staff and the players here in Guelph,” head coach and general manager George Burnett said.

Locke was drafted into the NHL by the Montreal Canadiens and went on to play 15 years of professional hockey between the NHL, AHL and Europe.

He won the Calder Cup in 2007 with the Hamilton Bulldogs and again in 2011 with the Binghamton Senators. He was also named the AHL Player of the Year in 2011.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be involved in the Storm organization and this community,” Locke said. “I’m looking forward to sharing my knowledge, skills and experiences with the players and staff.”

After a decorated hockey career, Corey Locke has decided to transition to coaching with the Storm! Welcome to Storm City, Corey. Details: https://t.co/rpx0UYsFcp#IamtheSTORM pic.twitter.com/X5IW96Rt9c — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) October 4, 2019