Kitchener Rangers add Liam Hawel from Guelph Storm

The Kitchener Rangers have sent a trio of draft picks to the Guelph Storm for overage forward Liam Hawel.

In exchange for Hawel, the Storm receive second-round picks in 2020 and 2023 as well as a third-rounder in 2023.

“We would like to welcome Liam to the Rangers. He will be a huge addition to our team up front and give us another high end forward that can produce offence,” Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie said in a release.

“He will also add some size and strength to our lineup, which will help create space for other players and make our team more difficult to play against. We look forward to seeing Liam continue his junior career in Kitchener.”

A native of Arnprior, Ont., Hawel spent a season and a half with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds before being dealt to Guelph in the middle of the 2016-17 season.

He has appeared in 259 OHL games while recording 159 points.

Last season, he totalled 78 points in 66 regular-season games with the Storm.

His 13 points in 24 playoff games also helped Guelph win the OHL title.