Luke Richardson leaves Kitchener Rangers to attend Queen’s University

Kitchener Rangers goaltender Luke Richardson is leaving the team to head to university.

The team announced Sunday that the overaged netminder would pursue academics at Queen’s University this winter.

Richardson is expected to suit up with the Gaels men’s hockey program.

The goalie spent four seasons with the Rangers after being drafted by the club in 2015.

Last season, he played in 50 games, recording a 3.52 GAA.

In the off-season, the Rangers made a deal with the Mississauga Steelheads for Jacob Ingham, which signalled that Richardson’s time with the Rangers was likely coming to an end.