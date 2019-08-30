Kitchener Rangers trade defenceman Dakota Betts to Niagara IceDogs

With training camp underway, the Kitchener Rangers made a move to trim their roster on Friday, sending defenceman Dakota Betts to the Niagara IceDogs.

In return, the Rangers picked up Niagara’s 10th-round choice in the 2020 draft.

The Rangers drafted Betts with their top pick in the 2018 U18 OHL Priority Selection, a draft that allows teams to pick up older players who may have developed later.

Betts appeared in 52 games with the Whitby Fury of the OJHL last season, where he scored eight goals and set up seven others.