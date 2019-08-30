7 Kitchener Rangers to take part in NHL training camps

Seven members of the Kitchener Rangers team will be camping with NHL teams during rookie and main training camps, which are slated to get underway over the next couple of weeks.

Defenceman Justin MacPherson, who has not been drafted by any NHL clubs, will suit up with the St. Louis Blues during the NHL Prospect Tournament taking place in Traverse City, Mich., from Sept. 6 to 10.

Another rookie tournament, the Rookie Faceoff, will run in Irvine, Calif., from Sept. 7 to 10.

A pair of Rangers — forward Jonathan Yantsis and goaltender Jacob Ingham — are slated to be on the Los Angeles Kings roster during the event, while newly signed import defenceman Axel Bergkvist will appear with the Arizona Coyotes.

The Rangers say Greg Meireles (Florida Panthers), Riley Damiani (Dallas Stars) and Michael Vukojevic (New Jersey Devils) will be at main camp, which opens on Sept. 11, with their respective teams.