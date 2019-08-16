Kitchener Rangers training camp to open August 26

We are now less than two weeks away from the opening of Kitchener Rangers training camp.

The team released its training camp schedule on Friday, announcing that the first practices are being held at The Aud on Aug. 26 beginning at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Finnish defenceman Ville Ottavainen signs on with Kitchener Rangers

The Rangers will then hold games a day later at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. with a final contest being held on August 28 at 10 a.m.

All of the games and practices will be open to the public.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers Preseason Showcase returns Labour Day weekend

The team will then host the Preseason Showcase at The Aud the following weekend.

The season opens on Sept. 20 with the Saginaw Spirit paying a visit to Kitchener.