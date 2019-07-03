Kitchener Rangers Preseason Showcase returns Labour Day weekend

The Kitchener Rangers announced Thursday that the Preseason Showcase will return on Labour Day weekend.

The North Bay Battalion and Saginaw Spirit will be joined by the Peterborough Petes for the second edition of the tournament which will see each of the team’s square off over a three-day span.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers select pair of defencemen in CHL Import Draft

A $10 bill will get you a weekend pass while individual game tickets are available for $5. It will be cash only for admission to the event with proceeds supporting the Children’s Wish Foundation.

“We are very excited to be hosting our second Preseason Showcase this year. Last year we had a lot of positive feedback from the teams that participated and our fans, so the decision to do it again was a no-brainer,” Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie said in a statement.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers add netminder from Mississauga Steelheads

The remainder of the Rangers’ preseason schedule features a home-and-home series with the Barrie Colts on Sept. 13 and 14.

The Rangers’ season opens on Sept. 20 when the Spirit comes to town.