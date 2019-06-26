Guelph Storm name Cam Hillis as team captain for 2019-20 season

The Guelph Storm have named Cam Hillis as team captain for the 2019-20 season, making him the 29th captain in franchise history.

General manager and head coach George Burnett made the announcement on Tuesday.

“Cam is the natural choice to lead our program moving forward,” he said in a statement.

“Despite all of the adversity he faced, enduring and rehabbing from three major injuries during this past season, Cam contributed significantly to our leadership group.”

Hillis is entering his third season with the Storm after being drafted in the second round of the 2016 OHL draft.

He has collected 81 points in 93 games with Guelph.

“It’s a huge honour to be named captain of the Storm,” Hillis said. “There have been a lot of great leaders to pass through this organization and I’m thankful to now being a part of that history.”

Hillis takes over for outgoing captain Isaac Ratcliffe.

The Storm open the 2019-20 season on Sept. 20 with a home game against the Ottawa 67’s.