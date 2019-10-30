Guelph Storm trade Ty Collins to Mississauga Steelheads

The Guelph Storm announced on Wednesday that forward Ty Collins has been traded to the Mississauga Steelheads.
The Storm received a pair of 2022 draft picks in the deal.
TRADE: Hillis’ shootout goal gives Guelph Storm 3-2 win over Otters
Collins was the Storm’s second-round pick in the 2018 OHL draft and has four goals and two assists in 11 games this season.
The Newmarket native played in four games in last year’s playoffs as part of the Storm’s OHL championship run.
In a statement, the team said they appreciate Collins’ commitment and wish him and his family the best in Mississauga.
READ MORE: Guelph Storm grab 3 points over 3-in-3 weekend
The Storm return to action on Friday with a trip to Sault Ste. Marie to play the Greyhounds followed by a game on Saturday in Saginaw.
Larry Mellott will have the calls live on 1460 CJOY.
COMMENTS