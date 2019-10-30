Guelph Storm trade Ty Collins to Mississauga Steelheads

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm announced on Wednesday that forward Ty Collins has been traded to the Mississauga Steelheads.

The Storm received a pair of 2022 draft picks in the deal.

TRADE: Hillis’ shootout goal gives Guelph Storm 3-2 win over Otters

Collins was the Storm’s second-round pick in the 2018 OHL draft and has four goals and two assists in 11 games this season.

The Newmarket native played in four games in last year’s playoffs as part of the Storm’s OHL championship run.

A trade @Storm_City Ty Collins has been moved to @OHLSteelheads for 3rd & 5th round picks in 2022, leaving 13 forwards & 8 D on the current roster. — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) October 30, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, the team said they appreciate Collins’ commitment and wish him and his family the best in Mississauga.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm grab 3 points over 3-in-3 weekend

The Storm return to action on Friday with a trip to Sault Ste. Marie to play the Greyhounds followed by a game on Saturday in Saginaw.

Larry Mellott will have the calls live on 1460 CJOY.