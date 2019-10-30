Menu

Sports

Guelph Storm trade Ty Collins to Mississauga Steelheads

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 30, 2019 1:00 pm
Ty Collins of the Guelph Storm. .
Ty Collins of the Guelph Storm. . Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images.

The Guelph Storm announced on Wednesday that forward Ty Collins has been traded to the Mississauga Steelheads.

The Storm received a pair of 2022 draft picks in the deal.

TRADE: Hillis’ shootout goal gives Guelph Storm 3-2 win over Otters

Collins was the Storm’s second-round pick in the 2018 OHL draft and has four goals and two assists in 11 games this season.

The Newmarket native played in four games in last year’s playoffs as part of the Storm’s OHL championship run.

In a statement, the team said they appreciate Collins’ commitment and wish him and his family the best in Mississauga.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm grab 3 points over 3-in-3 weekend

The Storm return to action on Friday with a trip to Sault Ste. Marie to play the Greyhounds followed by a game on Saturday in Saginaw.

Larry Mellott will have the calls live on 1460 CJOY.

