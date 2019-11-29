Kitchener Rangers get shootout win with Mike McKenzie behind the bench

Send this page to someone via email

Mike McKenzie is off to a fast start as the Kitchener Rangers recorded a shootout victory in his debut as the team’s bench boss in Erie on Thursday night.

The Rangers general manager took over as interim coach on Monday after sacking former coach Jay McKie.

Rangers defenceman Simon Motew opened the scoring, recording his first OHL goal early in the opening period.

The Otters tied things up soon thereafter when Maxim Golod found the back of the net.

DeClan McDonnell answered for Kitchener at 14:20, giving the visitors a 2-1 lead entering the second frame.

Greg Meireles widened the advantage early in the second period.

A few minutes later, Golod scored his second before Noah Sedore also popped one behind Rangers netminder Jacob Ingham to even the score.

Nothing was decided in the third period as Ryan Stepien scored for Kitchener and Emmett Sproule countered for Erie to force overtime.

Neither team scored in overtime, forcing a shootout, with Kitchener’s Liam Hawel being the lone scorer.

The Rangers will host the Owen Sound Attack at the Aud on Friday night.