Kitchener Rangers fire coach Jay McKee

The Kitchener Rangers announced Monday that they have fired head coach Jay McKee.

The team said that general manager Mike McKenzie will replace McKee on an interim basis.

The move comes as the team has lost four straight games and 10 of their last 12 contests. The freefall has left the Rangers in last place in the OHL’s Western Conference.

McKee joined the club as an assistant in 2015 and took over as bench boss in May 2016.

The Rangers made the playoffs in all three seasons while he was head coach but were knocked out twice in the opening round.

