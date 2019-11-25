Menu

Sports

Kitchener Rangers fire coach Jay McKee

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 1:57 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Kitchener Rangers news and highlights

The Kitchener Rangers announced Monday that they have fired head coach Jay McKee.

The team said that general manager Mike McKenzie will replace McKee on an interim basis.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers lose to Petes, Knights in weekend contests

The move comes as the team has lost four straight games and 10 of their last 12 contests. The freefall has left the Rangers in last place in the OHL’s Western Conference.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers send Joseph Rupoli to Windsor Spitfires for draft pick

McKee joined the club as an assistant in 2015 and took over as bench boss in May 2016.

The Rangers made the playoffs in all three seasons while he was head coach but were knocked out twice in the opening round.

