Kitchener Rangers lose to Petes, Knights in weekend contests

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 11:23 am
WATCH: Kitchener Rangers highlights

The Kitchener Rangers’ struggles continued over the weekend as they fell short in games against the Peterborough Petes and London Knights.

On Saturday, the team visited Peterborough, where they were unable to get past the Petes’ netminder, Hunter Jones, until late in the third period.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers send Joseph Rupoli to Windsor Spitfires for draft pick

Declan Chisholm, Tucker Robertson and Zach Gallant scored for the home side, while Jonathan Yantsis was the only Ranger to score.

Lucas Pfeil stopped 35 in the loss as Jones made 43 saves for the win.

A day earlier, it was a similar story at the Aud as the Rangers again struggled to score when they hosted London.

OHL Roundup: Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019

The visiting Knights secured a 5-1 win as Connor McMichael notched a hat trick, while Luke Evangelista and Jonathan Gruden also scored for London.

After London established a 5-0 lead, Greg Meireles answered with the lone Rangers goal.

Nathan Torchia made 19 saves in the loss.

