Kitchener Rangers send Joseph Rupoli to Windsor Spitfires for draft pick

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers dealt veteran defenceman Joseph Rupoli to the Windsor Spitfires on Friday for a draft pick.

In exchange, the Rangers will get the Guelph Storm’s 12th round pick in the 2020 draft which Windsor had acquired in an earlier deal.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm continue hot streak with win over Kitchener Rangers

“We would like to thank Joseph for his contributions to our team,” Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie said in a statement. “His personality and work ethic will be missed but we wish him the best of luck in Windsor and life beyond the OHL.”

Rupoli cost the Rangers a 10th round pick last January when they acquired him from the Oshawa Generals.

OHL Roundup: Thursday, November 21, 2019

During his stay in Kitchener, Rupoli recorded two points in 35 games.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oakville native appeared in 13 games this season but went pointless.