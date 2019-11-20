Guelph Storm continue hot streak with win over Kitchener Rangers

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers and Guelph Storm renewed their rivalry at the Aud on Tuesday night with the visiting side coming away with a 5-1 victory.

Cam Hillis opened the scoring for Guelph at the 12:38 mark of the first period.

Riley Damiani would answer midway through the second period for Kitchener, but things fell apart for the Rangers after that.

Josh Wainman would score with one second remaining in the period, giving Guelph a 2-1 lead heading into the final frame.

The Storm would get three unanswered goals in the third period from Cedric Ralph, Keegan Stevenson and Pavel Gogolev to close out the scoring.

Nico Daws would make 29 saves in the win for Guelph, while the Rangers’ Lucas Pfeil stopped 20 of 25 shots in a losing effort.

The win, which is the ninth straight for Guelph, lands the Storm in second place in the Western Conference while the Rangers remain in last place.