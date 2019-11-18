Guelph Storm extend winning streak with 2 weekend victories

The Guelph Storm can’t seem to lose after picking up two victories over the weekend to extend their winning streak to eight games.
The Storm kicked things off with a 4-3 overtime win against the Owen Sound Attack on Friday at the Sleeman Centre.
Daniil Chayka scored the winner at 2:19 in the extra frame after going in alone and beating goaltender Mack Guzda on his blocker side.
Pavel Gogolev opened the scoring for the Storm, which also saw goals from Josh Wainman and Cedric Ralph.
Nico Daws made 32 saves in the win.
Ralph continued his impressive weekend with both of the Storm’s goals in a 2-1 win over the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday.
Daws faced 27 shots and only allowed a point shot from Ilya Solovyov get by him.
The two wins improve Guelph’s record to 11-4-1-2. They now sit in fifth place in the OHL’s Western Conference.
The Storm are back in action on Tuesday night when they make a trip down Highway 7 to play the Kitchener Rangers.
Larry Mellott will have the call on Global News Radio 1460 CJOY at 7 p.m. ET.
