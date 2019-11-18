Guelph Storm extend winning streak with 2 weekend victories

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm can’t seem to lose after picking up two victories over the weekend to extend their winning streak to eight games.

The Storm kicked things off with a 4-3 overtime win against the Owen Sound Attack on Friday at the Sleeman Centre.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm trade Ty Collins to Mississauga Steelheads

Daniil Chayka scored the winner at 2:19 in the extra frame after going in alone and beating goaltender Mack Guzda on his blocker side.

Pavel Gogolev opened the scoring for the Storm, which also saw goals from Josh Wainman and Cedric Ralph.

Nico Daws made 32 saves in the win.

WATCH: Guelph Storm defeat the Saginaw Spirit 2-1 on Saturday

Story continues below advertisement

Ralph continued his impressive weekend with both of the Storm’s goals in a 2-1 win over the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday.

Daws faced 27 shots and only allowed a point shot from Ilya Solovyov get by him.

January 16-February 10 2004 the Storm win 12 in a row, that’s the longest winning streak @Storm_City — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) November 17, 2019

The two wins improve Guelph’s record to 11-4-1-2. They now sit in fifth place in the OHL’s Western Conference.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm’s Armoury jersey to be auctioned off for local legions

The Storm are back in action on Tuesday night when they make a trip down Highway 7 to play the Kitchener Rangers.

Story continues below advertisement

Larry Mellott will have the call on Global News Radio 1460 CJOY at 7 p.m. ET.

Boy is it ever GREAT to win 8 STRAIGHT 👏👏#GUEvsSAG pic.twitter.com/yEweklEkfQ — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) November 16, 2019